Draft analysis: Why the Bears are considering two game-changers at safety

Part 2 of a 10-part series previewing the NFL draft and analyzing the Bears’ needs.

Bears safety Adrian Amos’ best play last season started with a good one made by cornerback Kyle Fuller.

In Week 6 against the Ravens, quarterback Joe Flacco forced a throw to receiver Chris Moore on second-and-10 from the Bears’ 30. Fuller aggressively broke it up, and Amos caught the tipped pass.

It’s a highlight, for sure. Amos weaved his way through potential tacklers and officially scored from 90 yards away.

Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. (AP)

But it’s Amos’ only interception in 40 starts over three seasons, and it’s one that doesn’t happen without Fuller.

Amos is a good player, one whom Pro Football Focus has glorified and who deserves a second contract from the Bears. But having a good player shouldn’t preclude the Bears from potentially drafting a great one.

That’s why Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and Florida State’s Derwin James — the two best safeties in the draft – have the Bears’ full attention for the first round.

The Bears might have found a fourth-round gem last year in in Eddie Jackson, a teammate of Fitzpatrick’s at Alabama. But before the Bears traded up to draft Jackson in the fourth round, the organization had LSU’s Jamal Adams high on their draft board.

If the Browns drafted quarterback Mitch Trubisky first overall, Adams was a serious option for the Bears with their original No. 3 pick. Following the Bears’ bold move for Trubisky, the Jets selected Adams with the sixth pick.

Some evaluators believe Fitzpatrick and James belong in the same conversation as Adams, though they might lack some of Adams’ intangibles.

On the field, they’re more than safeties. Envision players who can match up with new Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, cover Vikings running back Dalvin Cook out of the backfield, chase down Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford off the edge or even handle snaps at cornerback if needed.

Adding Fitzpatrick and James wouldn’t exactly spell the end for Amos. Defenses feature five defensive backs a bulk of the time in today’s NFL. Some teams often feature three safeties in some capacity.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio hasn’t had that three-safety option with the Bears because he hasn’t had a player like Fitzpatrick or James. Drafting one would allow the Bears’ already top-10 defense to contend better within a division that now includes quarterback Kirk Cousins to go with Stafford and Aaron Rodgers.

“I could do it all,” James said at the NFL scouting combine. “I could play deep. I could cover No. 2 (receiver). I can play the tight end. I could play in the box. I can blitz. Whatever you need.”

Fitzpatrick handled Alabama’s “star” role – a hybrid position that is part nickel back, linebacker and rusher – before moving to safety after Jackson broke his leg during the 2016 season.

“I have the hips and feet of a corner, but I also have the IQ and tackling ability of a safety,” Fitzpatrick said at the combine. “[NFL teams] know I can play multiple positions at a high level.”

SAFETY

Grading the Bears’ need: Medium. Safety consists solely of mid-to-late round selections for the Bears. Eddie Jackson, though, might be a star in the making. Adrian Amos is a physical, steady presence. He also had a 90-yard pick-six and two forced fumbles last season. His production improved his standing with the Bears, who initially signed Quentin Demps to replace him last season. Beyond Jackson and Amos, the Bears have essentially special-teamers.

On the roster:

Jackson ($766,449 annual average value), Amos ($628,070), Deon Bush ($716,555), DeAndre Houston-Carson ($585,000), Deiondre’ Hall ($712,723)

Top five draft prospects:

1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama: A versatile game-changer in every way, he set a school record with four pick-sixes. His interception total dropped from six to one from 2016 to 2017, but he still was a consensus All American.

2. Derwin James, Florida State: Arguably as talented and versatile as Fitzpatrick, James made 15 tackles of loss, five ½ sacks and three interceptions over three years.

3. Justin Reid, Stanford: He made five interceptions and six ½ tackles for loss in his final college season. He’s the brother of former 49ers safety Eric Reid, the 18th overall pick in 2013.

4. Ronnie Harrison, Alabama: Known for his physicality, Harrison recorded seven interceptions over three seasons for the Crimson Tide.

5. Jessie Bates III, Wake Forest: Bates had one interception last season after he had five interceptions, included two pick-sixes, in 2016.

I’m intrigued by:

New coach Matt Nagy’s input in the evaluations of the best defensive backs in the draft. He knows very well what versatile defenders such as Fitzpatrick and James can do to offensive game plans, matchups and play calls.