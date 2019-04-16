Draft analysis: With Bobby Massie on board, continuity is king for Bears’ o-line

Part 9 of an 11-part series previewing the NFL Draft and analyzing the Bears’ needs.

It’s as if the Bears and Bobby Massie both knew they had a good thing going.

Both the starting right tackle and general manager Ryan Pace pulled a mild surprise in the offseason when they quickly agreed to a four-year, $30.8 million contract for Massie that runs through the 2022 season. After an above-average but non-Pro Bowl season on a playoff team, Massie could have taken his chances in free agency with the possibility of striking gold in a relatively weak market. The Bears could, a team on the rise, could have looked for an upgrade — though that same lukewarm market and the absence of a first-round draft pick probably limited their options.

But with continuity and chemistry even more important as the Bears attempt to take the next step from playoff team to Super Bowl contender, the Bears and Massie signed a deal that seems to work for both sides. The first two years of the contract (2019 and 2020) are guaranteed.

Bobby Massie (70, battling Lions defensive end Cornelius Washington) signed a four-year, $30.8 million contract with the Bears in the offseason. | Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Signing Massie assured the Bears of returning the five offensive line starters from last year’s 12-4 playoff team. Left tackle Charles Leno, who made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2018, is signed through 2021. Right guard Kyle Long, who recently re-worked his contract to give the Bears salary-cap room for 2019, is signed through 2020. Left guard James Daniels, who started as a rookie in 2019 is signed through 2021. And center Cody Whitehair, who made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2018, is on the last year of his rookie contract but expected to sign a long-term extension, possibly before the 2019 season begins.

It gives the Bears the continuity every team likes to have. This will be the fourth consecutive season that Leno, Long, Whitehair and Massie will be together.

And perhaps just as importantly, this will be their second year with offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who made a big impact last season. The Bears were ranked second in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency in 2018 by Pro Football Focus. The Bears allowed an NFL-low 117 pressures on 519 pass-blocking snaps and second with 11 sacks allowed, per PFF.

Leno and Massie are far from the most heralded pairs of tackles in the NFL, but Nagy was quick to credit them as a solid foundation.

“We fully understand some of these bookend defensive ends that we’re going to be seeing in the future and the direction of speed and talent [there] — so you better have those edges protected,” Nagy said. “We have two guys that we feel really good with on the edges. Credit goes to Ryan [Pace] and his guys for building that unit.”

OFFENSIVE LINE

Grading the Bears’ need: Low. The Bears return all five starters, plus swing tackle Bradley Sowell. Eric Kush, a valuable reserve who started seven games last season, signed with the Browns in free agency. But the Bears seem to have ably filled that hole by signing Ted Larsen, who filled a similar role to Kush in 2016.

On the roster: Tackles Charles Leno, Bobby Massie, Bradley Sowell, Rashaad Coward; Dejon Allen and Cornelius Lucas; guards Kyle Long James Daniels, Ted Larsen and Willie Beavers, center Cody Whitehair.

The five best draftees: Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor; Alabama tackle Jonah Williams; Washington State tackle Andre Dillard; Oklahoma tackle Cody Ford; North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury.

Keep an eye on: Alabama State tackle Tytus Howard, a former 6-2, 225-pound prep quarterback in Monroeville, Ala. who transitioned from tight end a 6-5, 322-pound offensive tackle over the last four years in college. With big hands and long arms to go with his natural athleticism, in the right hands he has the makings of a quality NFL lineman who could be a great one.

Close to home: Former Downers Grove North quarterback David Edwards arrived at Wisconsin as a 6-7, 245-pound tight end and grew into a 6-7, 315-pound right tackle. He earned All-American recognition in 2017 and a first-team all-Big Ten selection in 2018.

“I knew that o-line was kind of the writing on the wall for me,” Edwards said at the scouting combine. “But this is a dream come true for me. I have always dreamed of playing in the league and competing at this level.”