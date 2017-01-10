Draft-day disappointment? Denzel Valentine staying clear of that talk

There’s always last March for Denzel Valentine to fall back on.

A 15-game sample size from his rookie season in which the 2016 first-round pick [14th overall] showed that he did belong in a rotation on an NBA court.

Over that span, Valentine averaged 24.7 minutes and 7.7 points, scoring double-digits in six of those games and shooting 37 percent from beyond the three-point line. All the while basically playing out of position.

“It was just because our offense last year, with Jimmy [Butler] and DWade [Dwyane Wade] and [Rajon] Rondo, they made the majority of the plays,’’ Valentine said of his rookie role. “There wasn’t need for me to try to play-make. My role last year was pretty much be a spot-up shooter and be efficient when I get the ball.’’

Butler, Wade and Rondo are now gone, and with the “Three Alphas’’ elsewhere it would seem that Valentine would be in prove-it mode entering this season. Through the first week of camp, however, the 6-foot-6 guard/forward is just going to rely on the work he’s putting in rather than dwelling on justifying his place in a draft that is now 16 months old.

“I do but at the same time I don’t,’’ Valentine said, when asked if he feels like he has something to prove. “If I just do what I need to do and play, everything’s going to fall into place. If I try to prove to everybody that I’m supposed to be the franchise player, that’s when stuff goes wrong.’’

First things first, and that’s Valentine trying to show that he can be a starter in this Bulls rebuild.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, when the preseason tips off on Tuesday in New Orleans, just because a player starts in the Big Easy doesn’t mean he’ll be starting the following night in Dallas or in the home opener on Friday.

Besides Robin Lopez at center, the other four spots are wide open for nightly tryouts.

“We’ll throw different combinations out there,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s just finding the right combinations, and again, we’ll use the preseason to determine what those lineups will be.’’

Valentine has admittedly been playing a bit of catchup this offseason, dealing with left ankle surgery at the start of the summer, and working his way back into shape.

But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t seen improvement in his game in that time.

“Getting more comfortable playing at pro speed, and my shooting of course,’’ Valentine said of his offseason focus. “Defensively, I want to be able to stay on the floor at all times and be able to guard one through four. Defensively is a big improvement.’’

What Hoiberg stayed way clear of is somehow labeling Valentine a “disappointment,’’ especially if he doesn’t get the starting nod.

“Denzel will have his opportunities, there’s no doubt about that, but again, I’ve been happy with our wings,’’ Hoiberg said. “Part of it is going out there and competing, and they do give you different things they can do on the floor.’’

A mentality that Valentine is also trying to embrace.

“It is what it is,’’ Valentine said, when asked if he would be disappointed coming off the bench. “This year, I’m just going to have an open mind. If I start, I start. If I don’t, I don’t. I’m going to try to do what I do and keep progressing.’’