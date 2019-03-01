Drake Caggiula out, Brandon Saad to top line for Blackhawks vs. Kings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Blackhawks won’t have top-line winger Drake Caggiula for their game Saturday at Los Angeles as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Ducks forward Rickard Rakell sent Caggiula headfirst into the glass during the Hawks’ 4-3 win Wednesday, and he’s been resting at the hotel the last two days.

The Hawks will likely move Brandon Saad up from the third line to skate with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. That’s what’ve typically done when Caggiula has been out, and Saad was on the first line at practice Friday.

“To play with Kaner and Tazer at the top of their game right now, it’s always fun going out there with those two,” Saad said. “You just stick to your game.

Brandon Saad will likely play on the top line in the Hawks' game at Los Angeles on Saturday. | Paul Sancya/AP

“They want you to just play your game. For me, that’s being aggressive and hunting down pucks. I think you just get open a little more… because they’re so good with the puck that they’re gonna find you.”

Saad is fourth on the team with 21 goals and had been the chief scoring threat on the third line. That role shifts to Artem Anisimov, who scored his 11th goal in the win over Anaheim.

Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton could have moved a player from the bottom of the lineup to play with Kane and Toews, but likes Saad there because of his experience with those two over the past eight years. He also said hinted that he’ll mix and match the lines throughout the game Saturday.