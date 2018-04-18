Drake chirps John Wall: ‘You’re getting bodied by 20 points’

Drake trash-talked John Wall during Game 2 of the Wizards-Raptors series. | Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Rap artist Drake has no fear when it comes to chirping some of NBA’s biggest stars court side. The Toronto, Canada, native will defend the Raptors “’til it’s over.”

Drake has been caught talking smack to LeBron James, Kevin Durant and basically the entire Houston Rockets team — just to name a few of his notable victims.

But on Tuesday, John Wall became Drake’s most recent target.

During Game 2 of the Wizards-Raptors series, Drake, who was sitting in his usual court-side seat, was caught on camera yelling at Wall.

“John, you’re getting bodied by 20 points today,” Drake yelled.

You can watch the video below:

DRAKE CHIRPING JOHN WALL "YOU'RE GETTING BODIED BY 20 TONIGHT" pic.twitter.com/96NjDZ5mlI — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 18, 2018

It’s unclear if Wall actually heard Drake, but this isn’t the first encounter the two have had since the series began.

It all started on Instagram. Wall posted a picture of him boarding a plane heading to Toronto to play the Raptors. Drake commented an emoji on the post, which Wall responded to.

“We want all the smoke !!! Let’s get it,” Wall wrote.

“FREE SMOKE TMRW NIGHT,” Drake responded.

John Wall is ready for playoff Drake in the 6️⃣ today… 👀 pic.twitter.com/zzPMG6DnZz — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 14, 2018

Drake and Wall were caught on camera having a brief exchange during Game 1.

WE WANT ALL DA SMOKE. It started on Instagram, now John Wall is talking trash to Drake to his face. LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/Uvk3ibqA3C pic.twitter.com/LmTPSoLMun — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) April 14, 2018

Drake’s trash-talking seems to be working if you consider the fact the Raptors now hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

Drake isn’t the only celebrity creating a playoff rift with an NBA player. Kevin Hart and Dwyane Wade have been taunting one another, too.