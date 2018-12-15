Drama-filled Bulls rally from 21 points down to beat the Spurs in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – There usually isn’t much attention paid to a team that walks into San Antonio loses of four straight, fights back to win 98-93 after overcoming a 21-point deficit, and leaves town still sitting near the Eastern Conference basement with a 7-23 record.

Then again, drama sells, and few teams in the Association have as much theater hovering around them these days than the Bulls.

The latest unfolded on Saturday, as a source told the Sun-Times that Jabari Parker’s camp has asked the Bulls to move him, but was hoping to work with the front office in an amicable effort to find Parker a better situation.

It was reported on Friday that the Bulls were starting the process of shopping Parker, who has fallen out of favor by new head coach Jim Boylen because of a lack of effort on the defensive end, as well as doing the little things on the offensive end that Boylen feels are winning basketball plays.

“That’s between me and him,’’ Parker originally said on Thursday, when asked if he would ask his agent to push for a trade. “Just don’t know.’’

Saturday was the first day that the offseason free-agent acquisition was eligible to be moved, and if there was uncertainty on how far Parker has fallen out of favor, the win over the Spurs was Exhibit A.

Even short-handed, Parker wasn’t a consideration.

The Bulls sent leading scorer Zach LaVine back to Chicago to get further testing on his left ankle. He suffered a sprained deltoid ligament late in the loss to Orlando, was put in a walking boot, and was expected to get second opinions, with some resolution hoped for by Wednesday.

“He’s going to see some specialists because we want to get as much information as we can,’’ Boylen said Saturday. “And then we’ll get a diagnosis and start building a rehab schedule. And we’ll give you more information on Wednesday and Thursday.’’

With LaVine out of the picture, in was Kris Dunn, as Boylen went with the two point-guard attack, also starting Ryan Arcidiacono. Justin Holiday stayed as the starting three, while rookie Chandler Hutchison backed up Holiday.

That kept Parker as the third option at that position, which meant his red warm-up stayed on and hands were clapping from the bench.

Not much to clap about early on, however.

The Bulls looked like a team missing their leader out of the gate, getting staggered by the Spurs (15-15) in the first half, trailing 62-43 and looking void of any punching power without LaVine.

Then the third happened.

Dunn, who was making his first start since returning from an injured left knee earlier this week, went 5-for-9, scoring 10 points, grabbing three rebounds and nabbing three steals, as the Bulls outscored the home team 31-16 in that 12-minute stanza. They continued the rally in the fourth, as Dunn closed out the game by scoring the final six points to secure the win.

“I think the team came out in the second half and fought well,’’ Dunn said. “My team believes in me and it was a great team win.’’

A win that had Boylen emotional after, especially coming over his mentor Gregg Popovich and the place he coached before joining the Bulls.

“It’s very humbling to come into this building and coach against the Spurs,’’ Boylen said. “You guys know how much respect I have for those people over there and how much love I have for them. It’s hard playing your friends. I don’t care who you are, it’s hard playing your friends, and we’re thankful for the win.’’