Dress rehearsal: Are Mitch Trubisky, Bears’ offense ready for their close-up?

The penultimate preseason game is as close as it gets to the real thing before the regular-season in the NFL.

The Bears implemented a game plan and utilized a scout team in preparation for their game against the Chiefs at noon Saturday at Soldier Field. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the starting offense figure to play into the third quarter to utilize halftime adjustments for the first time. This will be the best glimpse yet at how good rookie head coach Matt Nagy will be on Sundays — an x-factor that won’t actually be revealed until the regular season begins Sept. 9 against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Still, the Bears are in a formative stage on offense, with speed bumps ahead regardless of what happens against the Chiefs. The “dress rehearsal” is not always a definitive performance. A year ago, with Bears fans pining for Trubisky to get his chance, Mike Glennon responded with a job-solidifying performance — including a 15-play, 96-yard drive on the opening possession in which he completed 7-of-9 pass attempts for 84 yards and a one-yard touchdown to tight end Dion Sims.

A seemingly interminable preseason — it’s been 35 days since training camp opened July 20 — comes to a close relatively quickly now, with the Chiefs on Saturday, the Bills next Thursday and the cutdown to a 53-player roster on Sept. 1. In the meantime, here are four things to watch against the Chiefs:

Bears coach Matt Nagy (right, with the Chiefs last season) will go up against his mentor, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, in the Bears fourth preseason game Saturday at Soldier Field. | Orlin Wagner/AP photo

Trubisky tune-up

Despite a fumbled shotgun snap that led to a safety, quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the first-team offense was much more effective against the Broncos last week than in their debut against the Bengals and will be looking to take the next step here.

Trubisky is almost certain to be a work-in-progress with this offense no matter what. With literally so many moving parts, just the efficiency of the operation will be worth watching — avoiding pre-snap penalties, avoiding center-exchange mishaps and coordinated protections against a defense that likely will spring a surprise here or there.

“We’re getting closer and closer,” Trubisky said. “We have a better idea of what our game plan is and what plays we like in certain situations and what we’re going to start with and all that — so I’ve got a better idea about the offense.

James Daniels — guard or center?

The rookie center/guard from Iowa currently is the No. 2 center and seems like a long shot to beat out veteran Eric Kush for the left guard spot. But the 39th overall draft pick figures to eventually be in the lineup.

The Bears haven’t tipped their hand on their ultimate plan for Daniels. It’ll be interesting to see just where and when he plays against the Chiefs. Will he get snaps with the first-team offense at either position? The opportunity is likely to be there with the starters playing into the second half — Trubisky got that opportunity in place of Glennon to start the third quarter last year against the Titans.

Opportunity knocks

With tight ends Dion Sims (concussion) and Adam Shaheen (sprained ankle/foot) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (broken hand) not playing, there will be opportunity for players to get vital snaps with the first unit. Tight ends Daniel Brown and Ben Braunecker and outside linebackers Isaiah Irving, Kasim Edebali and Kylie Fitts could get a chance to show what they can do on the big stage.

The position battle between Jonathan Bullard and Roy Robertson-Harris for the defensive end spot opposite Akiem Hicks could be interesting against the Chiefs, as both players likely will get prime opportunities with Hicks unlikely to play after missing practice this week with a sore knee.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters he plans to insert back-ups with his starters through the third quarter. Nagy could do the same. Players to watch include safeties Deon Bush and Deiondre Hall, wide receivers Javon Wims and Tanner Gentry, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, cornerbacks Michael Joseph and Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Rashaad Coward.

Matt Nagy

Nagy’s real first test will come Sept. 9 against the Packers, but this still is arguably the first game of significant import for him in his first season as an NFL head coach. It’s his last chance to see starters vs. starters. It’ll be his first game as a head coach in front of Bears fans at Soldier Field. And it’ll be against his mentor, Chiefs coach Andy Reid. That’s a lot to deal with in a preseason game. Then again, the way Nagy has handled the job to this point, it appears Reid has taught him well. So far, anyway.