Drew Brees lost bet to Austin Carr, donned Northwestern football shirt

While Saints quarterback Drew Brees is 7-2 this season on the football field, he’s 0-1 against his teammate and wide receiver Austin Carr.

Last weekend, the two players’ alma maters, Purdue and Northwestern, faced one another and they decided place a friendly wager on the game.

Now that the two former Big Ten players are on the same team, they decided the loser had to wear the winner’s gear.

Brees was a man of his word Wednesday when he wore a Northwestern football shirt after the Wildcats beat the Boilermakers 23-13 on Saturday.

Drew Brees is a man of his word after Northwestern beat Purdue on Saturday. | Austin Carr/Twitter

Carr proudly shared the photo on Twitter of the two in Wildcat gear, joking that Brees should still throw the ball to him.

“This is my friend Drew. He went to Purdue. Drew also bet against the Cats. Don’t be like Drew. #B1GCats #StillThrow2MePlease,” Carr wrote as the picture’s caption.

Purple looks pretty good on Brees, right?

Brees was a rookie quarterback at Purdue in 1997 when Carr was 3 years old. He started all four years and graduated with a business degree in 2001 before signing with the Chargers.

Carr, on the other hand, was a two-year starter at Northwestern after walking on his freshman year. He received his scholarship in 2016 and had a successful senior campaign in 2017 before being drafted by the Patriots.

