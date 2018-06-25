Duane Underwood Jr. impressive in debut for Cubs after butterflies in first

LOS ANGELES – Duane Underwood Jr. isn’t likely to forget his first inning pitched in the big leagues anytime soon.

The Cubs’ second-round pick in Theo Epstein’s first draft in 2012 was recalled from Class AAA Iowa on Monday to start in Tyler Chatwood’s place against the defending National League-champion Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

He faced six batters in a scoreless first inning, needing 40 pitches – including 14 to Matt Kemp – and two mound visits from his catcher and pitching coach to navigate the traffic. He left the bases loaded but not before throwing a changeup over Justin Turner’s head and another one high and tight to Kemp for ball four.

As he walked off the mound, he glanced up at the sky and let out a big exhale.

Underwood leaving the mound after the first inning Monday.

“Aside from the nerves which I think we all understand, I think he’ll be all right,” said catcher Chris Gimenez, who caught Underwood for a month at Iowa this season and was behind the plate Monday. “He just needs to slow himself down a little bit. I was texting with him [Sunday] night, just telling him it’s still baseball – with another deck and a few more people than in Iowa.”

Underwood, already the ninth starter used by the Cubs this year, settled in – but not before Enrique Hernandez led off the second with a homer to left, the only run Underwood allowed in four innings.

He faced the minimum the rest of his start, retiring eight of nine, with a double play erasing a walk. With two on and two out in the fifth and the Cubs trailing 1-0, Tommy La Stella pinch-hit for Underwood.

Underwood, 23, showed a 96-mph fastball and 86-mph changeup (his best off-speed pitch). Always considered one of the top arms in the organization, Underwood has been inconsistent during his minor-league career but seems to have turned a corner recently.

“I’m excited for him,” Gimenez said. “He’s worked his butt off this year and really started to take that next step before I left and now he’s getting his opportunity up here.”

Another day for Bryant

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant sat out of the lineup for a third consecutive day because of a sore shoulder, and the Cubs were evaluating his status for an possible appearance off the bench after he took swings off a tee for the first time since Friday.

“It’s a day-to-day kind of thing. I don’t want to press him,” said Maddon, who acknowledged the 10-day disabled list remains in play, pending Bryant’s status overnight.

“I’m not anticipating that,” he said.

If a move were made Tuesday, the Cubs could get full value out of the three-day maximum to backdate a move.

Chatwood, Darvish lined up for weekend?

Starters Chatwood and Yu Darvish both could return to the rotation in time to make starts Friday and Saturday when the team returns home to open a series against the Twins.

Chatwood, whose wife gave birth to their first child Sunday night (Owen Cruze Chatwood), is expected to be ready to rejoin the rotation for the Twins opener Friday.

Darvish (triceps), who pitched an impressive, efficient five innings for Class A South Bend in a minor-league rehab start Monday, may only need the one rehab game, Maddon said.

He’ll be evaluated again Tuesday before a decision is made – possibly to activate him for Saturday or Sunday.

Bullpen reinforcements?

Injured closer Brandon Morrow, who suffered back spasms taking off his pants last week, threw off a mound Monday for the first time since the injury, and Maddon said the right-hander could be close to a return.

Morrow is not expected to need a minor-league rehab appearance before returning from the DL.

He said it

Maddon reiterated his contention that the last-place Reds – an improved group with 10 wins in 12 games – outplayed the Cubs during their four-game weekend sweep as opposed to the Cubs playing poorly.

“I was very grateful it wasn’t a five-game series,” he said.