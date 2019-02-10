Bob Murray named Ducks interim head coach after Randy Carlyle firing

The struggling Anaheim Ducks fired head coach Randy Carlyle on Sunday amid a lengthy losing streak that’s crushed their chances of making the playoffs. GM Bob Murray will take over as head coach in an interim role until the team begins a proper search for a permanent head coach in the offseason.

“Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable,” Murray said in a statement. “We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that.”

The Ducks appeared to be on a good track this season after winning 11 of 13 games during a strong stretch ending in early December. They were firmly in the playoff hunt at that point with a 19-11-5 record.

However, the wheels have totally come off over the past two months. The Ducks lost 12 straight games until earning back-to-back wins in mid-January, then they’ve proceeded to get sucked into another brutal losing skid. Since Dec. 18, the team has a 2-15-4 record. It’s now tied for last place in the Western Conference with the Kings.

Murray, 64, has never served as a full-time coach before. He’s been in the Ducks’ front office since 2005 and ran their hockey operations since 2008.