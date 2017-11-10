Ducks on the Mississippi in really big numbers: Aaron Yetter’s blog

An incredible number of ducks were on the Mississippi River during the aerial survey early this week, as Aaron Yetter notes in his blog. He hopes to complete the Illinois River survey today.

Click here for much information about the aerial surveys and, more importantly, about the Stephen A. Forbes Biological Station, located along the Illinois River on Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge near Havana. Established in 1894, “it is the oldest inland field station in North America and one of nine field stations of the Illinois Natural History Survey. The Frank C. Bellrose Waterfowl Research Center is housed at the Forbes Biological Station.”

As to the photo, Yetter emailed:

The photo is from Monday’s flight at Swan Lake. There are approximately 5,500 ducks in the picture. Mostly gadwall, northern pintail, and American green-winged teal.

Here is Yetter’s blog for the week: