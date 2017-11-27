Duke now unanimous No. 1, Arizona falls out of new AP Top 25

Colleges 11/27/2017, 11:13am
Associated Press

Duke is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25. And Arizona has gone from No. 2 to out of the poll in a week.

The Blue Devils (8-0) were atop all 65 ballots in results released Monday. That came after they rallied from big deficits against Texas and No. 6 Florida to win their PK80 Invitational bracket in Portland, Oregon.

Duke picked up the 11 first-place votes that went to Arizona last week. But the Wildcats (3-3) had a stunning 0-3 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. That made them the first team to go from No. 2 to unranked in a week since Louisville in 1986-87 after its own November tournament flop.

Kansas climbed to No. 2, followed by Michigan State, Villanova and Notre Dame.

Nike founder Phil Knight presents the championship trophy to Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, after an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Duke won 87-84. | Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Previously from Sports

10 takeaways from the Bears
Eagles show why change in philosophy, coach could be coming for Bears
Trubisky was bad, but not as bad as Fox and Loggains
How slow salary growth, tanking persist in era of record MLB revenues