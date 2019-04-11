Duncan Keith knows his hair is better than yours

Duncan Keith has never seemed to lack confidence on the ice, so we probably should’ve known what would entail from a discussion about his hair.

The Blackhawks defenseman, who’s part of a new partnership between the NHL and Great Clips to promote “LegendHairy Greats” from hockey history, suggested that some of his teammates might be jealous of his flourishing flow. (To be fair, it’s probably easier to make that claim now when Patrick Sharp isn’t one of your teammates anymore.)

“My hair has been through a few battles out there on the ice and stood the test of time so far,” Keith says, possibly referring to that one time Alex Burrows tried to rip his scalp off while fighting him a decade ago.

Thankfully, that didn’t work.