Duncan Keith’s goal drought adds to Blackhawks’ mounting frustration

DETROIT — Despite some crafty puck movement below the goal line, Toronto’s Frederik Andersen was ready for Brent Seabrook’s shot from the top of the right circle in the first period Wednesday night. Andersen was in position for the quick slapper, but the low, rising shot ticked off Leo Komarov’s stick and fluttered past him for a Seabrook goal.

That’s hockey. Pucks are unpredictable, and everyone gets a lucky bounce sometimes.

Well, everybody but Duncan Keith.

Keith, the all-world defenseman who has scored 108 times in his NHL career (regular season and playoffs), has zero goals this season. In fact, he has no goals since March 16 of last year. That’s 62 consecutive games. That’s 146 shots on goal without a shot in goal. It’s bordering on the absurd.

Duncan Keith hasn't scored since March 2016, 2017. (Getty Images)

“It can happen,” Joel Quenneville said. “It’s obviously happened. Eventually, you’re going to get one, so you just keep shooting, and shooting as hard as you can.”

Keith has 115 shots on goal this season alone. Last year, Brooks Orpik had the most shots without a goal, 93. Former Bruins defenseman Matt Bartkowski didn’t score on the first 173 shots of his career, finally tallying in the sixth game of his third season, with the Canucks in 2015.

But with all due respect to Orpik and Bartkowski, they’re not in Keith’s league.

“It seems like a lot of my shots have been from the point,” Keith said. “I have to continue to find ways to be involved offensively. Maybe get around the net and be a little more offensive. This team needs that.”

Of course, Keith’s primary job isn’t to score goals. He’s supposed to prevent them, while driving the offensive attack from the rear. And he hasn’t been doing that as well as he has in the past, either. His possession numbers are actually his best since the 2014-15 season, when he was the reigning Norris Trophy winner and eventual Conn Smythe winner. But like Jonathan Toews, he has little to show for it. The Hawks are giving up 2.56 goals per 60 minutes when Keith is on the ice, and scoring just 2.05.

Asked before Thursday’s game against the Red Wings to evaluate Keith’s play this season, Quenneville said, “He’s been OK.” And those fluent in Q-Speak know that “OK” is anything but OK. Especially for a player who has set the bar so high over the previous 12 seasons.

“He’s had some good stretches,” Quenneville clarified. “His play over the last little while has been better. Offensively, maybe the production is down. But he still plays a lot of valuable minutes, and he still gets to see a lot of the top guys. And a lot of nights, he does a good job on them.”

Quenneville replaced Keith with Seabrook on the power play against the Maple Leafs, and the Hawks scored two power-play goals to break an 0-for-16 drought. Seabrook saw a significant uptick in the quality of his play when his minutes were scaled back to third-pairing levels, but there’s nobody on the roster — and few in the world — who can step into Keith’s skates.

Quenneville demurred when asked if Keith’s minutes need to be managed differently; he has led the Hawks in ice time all 13 of his seasons. But despite recently saying he wants to play until he’s 45, Keith has logged an awful lot of hard miles over the years, particularly in the postseason.

The lack of goals, the defensive decline, and the Hawks’ precarious position in the standings have made this one of the most challenging seasons in Keith’s career. But he hasn’t given up on it yet.

“This season has offered some different challenges, and unique challenges as opposed to past years,” Keith said. “You look at our record, and where we’re at. As a player, looking yourself in the mirror, you can’t say it’s been good enough. It hasn’t been good enough. We need to go on a run here and collect points.”

If it happens, it will have to start on the back end, with Keith as the engine. It always has.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com