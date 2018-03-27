Durable as they come, Blackhawks’ Brent Seabrook approaches 1,000-game milestone

Brent Seabrook doesn’t remember exactly how old he was — probably 12 or 13, he thinks — but he sure as heck remembers the sight of his hand covered in blood, the byproduct of an errant skate slicing up his thumb.

Slightly panicked, he showed it to his dad, Gary, one of his coaches.

“We didn’t have doctors like we have here to stitch you up,” Seabrook said. “So he just wrapped hockey tape around it and I was back out there. I was taught at a young age that you never miss games at all. My dad instilled that in me. He was an old farm boy, so he never missed much time.”

When Seabrook injured his knee at 8 or 9, and couldn’t push, let alone skate, he still went out there and tried. His dad demanded he try.

Brent Seabrook is a three-time Stanley Cup champion. (Sun-Times file)

More than two decades later, Seabrook is still trying. Still pushing through. Still out there night in and night out, no matter what he’s dealing with, no matter how his body feels. That’s how you get to 1,000 career regular-season games at just 32 years old, a milestone Seabrook will hit Thursday night at the United Center — his home rink for all 1,000.

“There’s something to be said about that, that’s for sure,” longtime teammate Patrick Sharp said. “It’s tough to string games together in this league with injuries. He’s certainly had his fair share of injuries, and often times he plays throughout it and doesn’t let anybody outside this locker room know.”

Seabrook missed 13 games during his rookie season, 2005-06, with a sprained knee. In the 12 seasons since, he’s missed just 15. That includes a healthy scratch this season in Ottawa. He has played all 82 games five times, and 81 two other times. He hasn’t missed more than four games in a season since that rookie campaign.

Counting the playoffs, Seabrook has played in 1,122 games, with as many hard miles on him as anybody in the NHL. During the 2014-15 season, he played all 82 games, then all 23 playoff games, logging 26 minutes a night as the Hawks leaned heavily on their top-four defenseman.

He might not be a physical freak of nature like his buddy Duncan Keith, or as obsessed with his diet and fitness as Jonathan Toews, but he’s as durable as they come — tough and obstinate, just like his dad.

“You learn how to deal with your body, you learn how to play through things,” Seabrook said. “I’ve had some things I’ve played through throughout my career, because this is where I want to be. I want to be playing, I want to be helping my team out any way I can.”

The NHL is getting younger and faster every year. Seabrook, like the rest of the Hawks’ vaunted core — Keith is just 10 games away from 1,000, while Toews and Patrick Kane will turn 30 in the coming months — isn’t. But after a rough start, Seabrook has quietly put together a solid season, with positive possession numbers and three goals in his last eight games.

Experience and savvy can go a long way toward offsetting youth and speed.

“Confidence is a big thing,” Seabrook said. “The older you get and the more you play in certain situations against certain players, you learn tendencies, you learn how to make the game a little easier. The game continues to change with speed, and it’s something we all constantly work at. But I think you can alleviate a lot of that pressure with just being in the right spot, making a good pass, making a good play, and being confident out there.”

The milestone will be bittersweet for Seabrook, who’s used to gearing up for a playoff run this time of year. He, Keith and Sharp are the last links to the dark ages, when the United Center was less than half full and the Hawks were irrelevant in Chicago. To be out of the playoffs for the first time since his third NHL season is a bitter disappointment. Still, he firmly believes the Hawks will bounce back, that they have the pieces to contend for several more years to come.

But regardless of what the back nine of Seabrook’s career brings, his legacy is secure. Few players in NHL history can say they accomplished as much — or played as much — in their first 13 seasons.

“He’s going to play his 1,000th game in the same town — in today’s game, that’s not easy to accomplish,” Joel Quenneville said. “It’s a great beginning for him, and he certainly should be proud of his achievement. [He’s been] a big part of the success of the franchise. He’s been there every step of the way.”

