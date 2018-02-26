Dwyane Wade: ‘Can’t put that in words’ after Parkland victim buried in jersey

Dwyane Wade said it's emotional to know a slain student was buried in a jersey with his name on it. | Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The thought of a 17-year-old student, who was slain in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, being buried in a jersey with Dwyane Wade’s name on the back makes the newly acquired Miami Heat guard emotional.

Joaquin Oliver was one of the 17 victims from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14. His parents said on Univision talk show “Al Punto” that Oliver was buried Feb. 17 while wearing a Wade No. 3 Heat jersey.

Wade, who returned to the Heat six days before the shooting after one full season with the Bulls and a short stint with the Cavaliers, first responded to the news of Oliver being buried in his jersey on Twitter.

“You’re about to make me cry this afternoon,” Wade wrote Sunday.

You’re about to make me cry this afternoon https://t.co/rWFsQcxlYc — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 25, 2018

Wade was still nearly speechless when asked about Oliver after Monday’s practice.

“You really can’t put that in words,” Wade told reporters. “You hurt for the family and if you’re able to get an opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope that the time where he was alive, that you were able to bring some form of joy to his life and something memorable, a story that you guys can talk about.

“I don’t even know the word for it. Like I re-tweeted on Twitter, I said, ‘You’re going to make me cry.’ It’s emotional even thinking about that, that his parents felt that burying him in my jersey is something that he wanted. I take a lot of pride in what I’ve done in this state and what I’ve meant for the youth, so I appreciate that.”

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney