Dwyane Wade, Chance the Rapper back Chicago basketball documentary

Two of Chicago’s biggest homegrown celebrities are teaming up for their latest creative project.

Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade and musician Chance the Rapper are executive producers of Shot in the Dark, a feature-length documentary that follows Orr Academy’s high school basketball team and its coach Lou Adams and star players Tyquone Greer and Marquise Pryor, while facing systemic injustices that threaten to claim their future.

The project all starter in 2011 when former Chicago basketball scout and now producer Daniel Poneman received an email from director Dustin Nakao-Haider about telling the story of a Chicago high school basketball player.

Poneman suggested Greer because he felt like the Orr basketball star’s story would tell the true story of Chicago. They also decided to include Pryor, who was another Orr basketball standout.

Poneman, Nakao-Haider and cinematographer Ben Vogel teamed up and produced a short documentary, and then started filming a full length film in 2012. Poneman said when he showed Wade and Chance at separate times their trailer, both were eager to be involved in the creative process.

“Basketball empowered me to overcome the challenges of growing up on the south side of Chicago,” Wade said in a statement released by FOX Sports, who will broadcast the documentary in February 2018. “The odds were stacked against me, and the game changed the course of my life. It’s important to share these true stories of triumph to inspire the next generation to achieve their dreams when faced with life’s obstacles.”

“Shot in the Dark is an authentic and realistic look at high school sports in Chicago and what it means for our youth,” Chance added. “It’s not really a game for some of us.”

Poneman said the main goal of the documentary is to show people not only what is happening in the city, but also what they can do to help.

“Some documentaries are like, ‘Hey, look things are f—ed up,’ and then they move on and they don’t do anything to help fix what’s f—ed up,” Poneman said over the phone. “We want to continue to help kids get a real chance and positively impact Chicago’s youth.”

Since starting on this project, Poneman has started the Shot in the Dark Foundation, which helped facilitate a free basketball showcase at Orr High School, along with Evan Turner. Last year’s event allowed more than 250 high school and junior college basketball players to showcase their talents in front of 140 college coaches. They hopes to continue to host these events to help inner city youth get recognized for their athletic abilities and to get an education through athletics.

