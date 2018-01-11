Dwyane Wade gives huge props to Bulls, Fred Hoiberg

But for a few team dramas, the Dwyane Wade era in Chicago almost seems like it never happened.

The local legend played in just 60 games last season and never really exhibited the brilliance that is sure to make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Sandwiched between the departure of Derrick Rose and the current rebuild, Wade will go down as merely a footnote in Bulls’ lore.

Despite his quick exit, Wade still keeps tabs on his old team and coach, Fred Hoiberg.

Dwyane Wade had kind words for the Bulls and coach Fred Hoiberg. (Getty Images)

The 36-year-old Cavs guard tweeted on Thursday: “As a fan of the game and as someone who played with some of the young guys last season. It’s cool to see the Young Bulls grow as the season goes on! Fred and his staff has done a great job!”

Wade averaged 18.3 points last season with the Bulls, his worst output since his rookie year. This year with the Cavs, Wade has started just three games and is averaging 11.3.