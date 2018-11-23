Dwyane Wade glad Jimmy Butler -Timberwolves saga over

Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler reacts to the win following the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 113-107. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) ORG XMIT: OTKCS122

Dwyane Wade is just glad it’s over.

In Chicago with the Heat to face the Bulls, Wade said Friday he and Jimmy Butler talked during the melodrama that eventually ended with Butler’s trade to Philadelphia for Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless. Butler, Wade said, wanted everything with Minnesota to get resolved faster than it did.

“It just didn’t, so it dragged on,” Wade said. “A lot of stuff started coming out from there. It’s never good when you let something like that drag on.”

Wade said the final trade was a “win-win” for himself, since with Minnesota he gets to see players he likes and respects. Meanwhile, he can watch a “winner” Butler in Philadelphia “in a place and a culture where he can do that and he’ll really help you.”

“I don’t know what all happened. From afar it was definitely not good from a media standpoint, everything that was coming out of there. The biggest thing was to get to this point where they’re at now,” Wade said. “For me, I wanted him to get there faster. I know Jimmy. I know his heart. I know what kind of competitor he is, but also I know Jimmy as well, and I know how tough he is.

“I’m sure it was a tough situation, but now you can see that Minnesota and their young guys are getting back to their comfort zone. They went to the playoffs last year, so they’ve seen somebody who works hard and they know how to do it,” Wade added. “And (Butler’s) in a great situation, so it eventually worked out for both sides I think.”

Back in Minnesota

On Saturday, Zach LaVine will make his second appearance in Minnesota since the 2017 draft-night deal. He wasn’t exactly adding too much importance to the occasion.

“It’s another game. Good to see your boys, play against them,” LaVine said. “I know the arena. I know the crowd. I know the rims, so hopefully it will be a good game.”

And as for Minnesota trading Butler, LaVine called it a “team decision.” He said the Timberwolves got good players in return, and that Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins will have to take more of a leadership role.

“I’m not on that team anymore. I think they’re doing the best thing they can do for the organization,” LaVine said. “I think it’s unfortunate what happened. I know they wanted to have Jimmy there, but they had to part ways.”

Bear down

Wade, a noted Bears fan who watched their 31-28 loss to the Dolphins in a suite in Hard Rock Stadium, is relishing their return to contention. He said Mitch Trubisky has “all the potential to be one of the game’s great quarterbacks,” and thought the acquisition of Khalil Mack “changed the mindset of (the) fan base and of course of the guys on that field.”

“We had to endure a lot, but to see this team come together, kind of unexpectedly, the way they have, to be able to go on this five-game win streak the way they have, it’s been impressive just to watch this whole year,” Wade said. “As a fan, you just enjoy it. So I’m really enjoying the ride and want to continue.”