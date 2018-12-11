Dwyane Wade thanks LeBron James, Udonis Haslem for making him better

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, talks to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade after an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. | Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Over the years, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James shared some spectacular moments both on and off the court as teammates, opponents and friends.

That’s why Monday night was another emotional game for Wade, who has deemed this season — his 16th in the NBA — “One Last Dance” before he retires.

Wade played what was likely his final game against James.

In the final seconds of the game, the Lakers led the Heat 108-105. James forced Wade to take an off-balance three-point shot, which ultimately bounced off the glass.

“He knew my move at the end that stopped me from getting to my shot,” Wade told reporters after the game. “That’s how well we know each other, man. Just two competitors who enjoy the game of basketball, who love each other and love competing. So I’m glad that in my 16 years that we were on the court together, we was in this game, we’ve made a big impact on and off the court.”

When the final buzzer rang at Staples Center, James and Wade embraced each other one last time as opponents and swapped their jerseys.

What an incredible journey to witness. PB&J. Last night was icing on the cake. And to think you were so close to robbing us of these epic moments. @dwyanewade 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ Glad you decided to make it to the #OneLastDance. These are good times. 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 📸: @MistaDubb pic.twitter.com/nWSWo3E1G8 — Lisa Joseph Metelus (@lisjoseph) December 11, 2018

After the game, Wade shared a sentimental post on Instagram, which thanked James and his teammate Udonis Haslem for making him all-around better.

“Man how lucky am i!?” Wade wrote. “These are my brothers!!! [Haslem] and [James] thank you both for making me a better player, person, leader and man! I love you both like a fat kid loves cake!”