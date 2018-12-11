Over the years, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James shared some spectacular moments both on and off the court as teammates, opponents and friends.
That’s why Monday night was another emotional game for Wade, who has deemed this season — his 16th in the NBA — “One Last Dance” before he retires.
Wade played what was likely his final game against James.
In the final seconds of the game, the Lakers led the Heat 108-105. James forced Wade to take an off-balance three-point shot, which ultimately bounced off the glass.
“He knew my move at the end that stopped me from getting to my shot,” Wade told reporters after the game. “That’s how well we know each other, man. Just two competitors who enjoy the game of basketball, who love each other and love competing. So I’m glad that in my 16 years that we were on the court together, we was in this game, we’ve made a big impact on and off the court.”
When the final buzzer rang at Staples Center, James and Wade embraced each other one last time as opponents and swapped their jerseys.
After the game, Wade shared a sentimental post on Instagram, which thanked James and his teammate Udonis Haslem for making him all-around better.
“Man how lucky am i!?” Wade wrote. “These are my brothers!!! [Haslem] and [James] thank you both for making me a better player, person, leader and man! I love you both like a fat kid loves cake!”