Dwyane Wade, others defend Cody Parkey after Bears’ loss

Cody Parkey of the Chicago Bears reacts after missing a field goal attempt in the final moments of their 15 to 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

What started as a good night for Cody Parkey took a drastic turn during the last play of the game.

With 10 seconds left, the Bears trusted Parkey, who scored nine points in the Bears’ 16-15 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, to win them the game with a 43-yard field goal.

But that didn’t happen.

After making his first field goal attempt moments earlier after Eagles coach Doug Pederson called a timeout before the snap, Parkey hit — not one but — two posts.

Just like that, the Bears magical season ended and fans were livid.

After the game, it was realized that Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester actually got a hand on Parkey’s kick, which may have changed the trajectory of the ball.

Despite the revelation, Bears fans continued to harass Parkey on social media, sparking several of his teammates and other athletes to defend him.

Asked after the game what message Charles Leno had to fans threatening Parkey, the Bears left tackle said: “You’re not in our position. You don’t know how hard this s—- is.”

Kyle Long said took some of the blame for the loss and said he couldn’t “even image what he’s going through.”

“I missed a bunch of blocks today, and I’m sure some of them were unnoticed,” Long said. “When you’re in a position like that, I can’t imagine how tough that is. I just told him, ‘Dude, you had half our points today.’ I can’t even imagine what he’s going through.”

NBA star and Chicago native Dwyane Wade chimed in on Twitter and commended Parkey for not making excuses when he was questioned by the media after the game.

“Most of you have no idea how hard this is to do,” Wade wrote. “Cody Parkey way to face the media like a true professional. I’m a fan!”

Here’s how other people reacted to Parkey’s missed kick and the way he handled himself after the game:

Good lesson here for everyone. After the worst play of his professional career, Bears kicker, Cody Parkey, points up to the sky and still thanks God. We cant just be thankful and give honor when times are great! My hesrt goes out to him, but the kid will be just fine! pic.twitter.com/5fVM1iprub — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 7, 2019

If tweeting (or otherwise sharing) horrible things about @ChicagoBears Cody Parkey, stop it – during my @nfl career I agonized and didn’t sleep for days after losses, but I never lost sight of the fact that this is sports – don’t be mean. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) January 7, 2019

I know it’s his job but sheesh you can still feel bad for the guy. Disappointing people sucks. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019