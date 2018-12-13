Dwyane Wade congratulates Spencer Dinwiddie on extension: ‘He paid his dues’

The Brooklyn Nets and guard Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday agreed to a three-year contract extension, worth $34 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shortly after the news broke, Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to congratulate Dinwiddie on his extension.

“He paid his dues,” Wade wrote. “Always thought he would have been a good fit in Chicago when I was there for our team.”

Dinwiddie’s basketball journey is a story of persistence. During his junior season at the University of Colorado at Boulder suffered a career-threatening anterior cruciate ligament injury. Despite sitting out for a good portion of the 2013-14 season, Dinwiddie declared for the draft.

After getting picked 38th overall by the Detroit Pistons, Dinwiddie played only 46 games and averaged 4.4 points per contest in his first two NBA seasons. He also served multiple assignments with the Pistons Developmental League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.

In 2016, Dinwiddie was traded to the Bulls, who eventually waived him. He was picked up by the Windy City Bulls of the G League where he played only nine games, averaging 19.4 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

The Nets ultimately signed Dinwiddie on Dec. 8, 2016 for point guard depth.

Over the last two seasons, Dinwiddie has taken on a more prominent role coming off the bench for the Nets. This season, he’s averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists per game, while shooting 47.4 percent from the field.