Dwyane Wade still has some game left, coach Fred Hoiberg says

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg wasn’t about to write off Dwyane Wade at age 35.

So the idea that Wade is on the verge of being reunited with LeBron James on the Cavaliers means good things for him, Hoiberg said.

‘‘[Wade’s] always capable on any night to have a big-scoring game,’’ Hoiberg said when he was asked Wednesday if he thought Wade had anything left in the tank. ‘‘He showed last year, especially in clutch situations, he was able to take over a game and make clutch plays. That’s what he’s been doing his whole career.’’

Wade averaged 18.3 points in almost 30 minutes in his one-year homecoming for the Bulls before the sides agreed Sunday on a $16 million buyout of his $23.8 million option. That freed Wade to go anywhere he wanted, and it appears as though he will end up with the Cavaliers.

‘‘First of all, I’m excited for Dwyane to get the opportunity to go compete for a championship again,’’ Hoiberg said. ‘‘Dwyane being in this stage of his career, to have that opportunity is very important to him.

‘‘[And] I think it’s great for the Cavs. He’s going to an established situation, and he’s going to play with a guy that he has great chemistry with and won championships with in LeBron. I’m excited for Dwyane’s opportunity.’’

As to whether Wade’s addition makes the Cavaliers the team to beat in the East, Hoiberg said it won’t hurt their chances.

‘‘Obviously, you look at the success LeBron has had the last seven years, where he’s been in the Finals, it’s hard to bet against him,’’ Hoiberg said. ‘‘But some other teams have made some very good moves to be competitive and to push him to the limits.’’

Keep it in boxes

Veteran center Robin Lopez knows he might be a key trade piece at some point this season, especially with the rebuilding Bulls looking to collect as many assets as possible.

‘‘You never know what’s going to happen during the season,’’ Lopez said. ‘‘You never know what’s going to happen during the offseason. The league’s a business. Right now, I’m excited to be here. I’m having a good time playing with these guys. We’re all growing together. So I’m having a good time right now.’’

‘Alpha’-free zone

While forward Nikola Mirotic said he enjoyed playing with the ‘‘Three Alphas’’ — Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo — last season, he admitted the ball movement often stopped because Wade and Butler are isolation players.

That’s why Mirotic said he was excited about the way the young players have been sharing the ball early in camp.

‘‘They’re going to play fast,’’ Mirotic said. ‘‘There’s no more holding the ball, playing isolation. Now it’s more free, like when we used to play with Rajon on that second unit. Just play free and share the basketball. This is how it’s going to look.

‘‘I don’t think we’re going to be that bad, like people are thinking.’’

