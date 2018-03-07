Dwyane Wade surprises Stoneman Douglas students, says they ‘inspired’ him

Stoneman Douglas High School students and the Parkland, Florida, community have been through a lot over the last month after a Valentine’s Day school shooting there left 17 people dead. Dwyane Wade is trying to ease some of their pain.

Wade surprised students Wednesday with a visit during their lunch period.

“I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you,” he told the students.

Many students seemed pretty ecstatic of Wade’s surprise visit and shared their reactions on Twitter.

DWADE JUST PULLED UP AT DOUGLAS BROOOOOOOOOO WHAT pic.twitter.com/YYTaG5GFa5 — sebi #neveragain #msdstrong (@sebiloveschoco) March 7, 2018

DWYANE WADE wants YOU to REGISTER TO VOTE pic.twitter.com/ERf4ykPaMo — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) March 7, 2018

Dwyane Wade at Stoneman Douglas today. Has been wearing name of Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 killed, on his sneakers during games. "It's my duty to make sure I continue to let my voice be heard," he said over the weekend. https://t.co/qM0SoA7nZE — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 7, 2018

Previously, Wade wore sneakers Saturday during a game against the Pistons with “Joaquin Oliver” written on the side. Oliver, who was one of the 17 victims from the Feb. 14 tragedy, was buried while wearing a Wade No. 3 Heat jersey.

When Wade first heard the news about Oliver, he was emotional.

“You’re about to make me cry this afternoon,” Wade wrote on Twitter.

Wade promised to dedicate the rest of this season to Oliver.

“Joaquin was one of many that I heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey,” Wade wrote. “This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble.”

In another tweet, Wade continued: “It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and I dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you.”

