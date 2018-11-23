Wade on being Bears fan: ‘We had to endure a lot … I’m enjoying the ride’

Heat guard Dwyane Wade has never been shy about his Bears fandom — just turn to his Twitter timeline on game days.

Since 2010, Wade — like most fans — has shared on Twitter the joy and agony of cheering on the Bears.

But this season, there have been more highs than lows so far.

“We had to endure a lot, but to see this team come together, kind of unexpectedly, the way they have, to be able to go on this five-game win streak the way they have, it’s been impressive just to watch this whole year,” Wade said Friday before the Heat played the Bulls at the United Center. “As a fan, you just enjoy it. So I’m really enjoying the ride and want to continue.”

In October, Wade watched his beloved Bears lose to the Dolphins 31-28 from a suite in Hard Rock Stadium.

But since then, the Bears have been on a roll, going 5-1 with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Patriots.

So with the Bears riding a five-game win streak following a Thanksgiving win over the Lions, Wade was pretty proud of his hometown’s NFL team.

“It just feels good,” Wade said of being a Bears fan one day after the team won its third consecutive NFC North game on Thursday.

Wade praised Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky and said he has “all the potential to be one of the game’s great quarterbacks.”

Wade also pointed to the acquisition of outside linebacker Khalil Mack as being a key move that changed the trajectory of the Bears’ season, adding that the trade “changed the mindset of [the] fan base and of course of the guys on that field.”

“They’re responding really well,” Wade said. “And it’s fun to watch from afar.”