Dylan Cease right there with Michael Kopech, White Sox pitching coach says

Michael Kopech is all the rage right now, and deservedly so. But the White Sox have a 22-year-old right-hander in their farm system as deserving of the same hype, Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said.

If not more.

Dylan Cease just wrapped up a superb 2018 season between Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham, pitching to a splendid 2.40 ERA and striking out 160 batters over a career-high 124 innings, and like Kopech features an upper-90s mph fastball that has touched triple digits, as well as a slider, curve and changeup.

“Stuff,’’ was Cooper’s one-word answer when asked what makes Cease special. “The ball has life coming out of his hand. Listen, he might be just a tick behind Michael and arguably, he might be ahead of him.’’

Dylan Cease of the White Sox and the U.S. Team works the ninth inning against the World Team during the All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

Coming from Cooper, that’s high praise for Cease, the No. 44 prospect per MLB Pipeline who was the Cubs’ top pitching prospect when the Sox pried him and outfielder Eloy Jimenez (No. 3) from the North Side in a trade for Jose Quintana last season. One question surrounding Cease, a Tommy John surgery recipient in high school who was shut down with shoulder fatigue late last season, was durability. But Cease answered that in 2018 by surpassing his 93-innings high with ease and going 3-0 with a 0.94 ERA over his last eight starts that included 71 strikeouts (against 20 walks) in 47 2/3 innings.

On that note, he was shut down last week — with no issues.

“What are we going to gain with two more starts?’’ Cooper said. “The ends wouldn’t justify the means. He achieved the innings we wanted him to get and he achieved the improvement. He’s done everything we wanted him to do. We’re taking care of him because he’s one of our big pieces.’’

“He’s just really put himself on the map,’’ director of player development Chris Getz said Monday.

With Carlos Rodon (age 25) — who took a 4-0 record and 1.60 ERA over his last seven outings into his start at the Yankees Monday — Kopech (22), Lucas Giolito (24) and Reynaldo Lopez (24) already in the majors and now Cease trending toward a debut late next season, a promising Sox rotation for future years is taking shape. And there are other prospects from the Sox’ No. 3-ranked farm system, such as Dane Dunning, who could bump someone out.

Cease said prospects like to speculate about what the Sox roster and lineup will look like in two years when the team is supposed to compete again but he’s the low-key sort who doesn’t get too caught up in it.

“At the end of the day I just try to stay locked in with executing pitches and doing what I have to do right now,” Cease said.

Locked in he was.

“I was definitely satisfied with the growth this year,” Cease said. “I went from not being really confident throwing my off-speed for strikes to being really confident in throwing everything for strikes. In terms of growth it was a really year for me.”

Getz said Cease has accomplished more than staying healthy and getting through innings.

“He’s taken a step forward from a fastball command standpoint, really improved his slider, his curveball is very good and he improved his changeup as well,” Getz said. “He’s commanding pitches, and physically had a very smooth season.”

Kopech started this season at Charlotte and Cease may very well start there in 2019 but Getz isn’t ready to declare that this soon. But he knows Cease is close to knocking at the door of the Sox’ young starting rotation.

“Both he and Kopech have the ability to be front-line pitchers,” Getz said. “Dylan is a mature kid, he has a very good understanding of himself as a player and person. Coming into 2019 I expect him to continue to put himself in position to be part of this soon.

“He’s just a very balanced kid. He has a great arm. He understands how his stuff plays and emotionally he knows how to remain poised on the mound and let his ability take over.’’