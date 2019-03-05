Dylan Cease to make first Cactus League start for White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right-hander Dylan Cease will make his first appearance in a Cactus League game Tuesday for a White Sox split squad game against the Indians in Goodyear, Arizona.

Cease, MLB Pipeline’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2018, has been working on back fields as the Sox ease him into the season.

“Hopefully we are doing it the right way so we get as much mound time for him this coming season,” manager Rick Renteria said.

Cease went 12-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 160 strikeouts over a career-high 124 innings between advanced Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham. Even though the 23-year-old right-hander hasn’t pitched in a game, he already caught the attention of first-year Sox catcher James McCann.

“Cease was one of the first guys I caught, and seeing his maturing for a young guy, I was really impressed,” McCann said.

“How in control of his body he was, what he was trying to do on the mound was impressive. His demeanor does not match that of a 23-year-old. He acts a lot older, more mature on the mound. When he makes a mistake, he makes the adjustment. You don’t see that a lot with a pitcher that young.”

Palka getting closer

Outfielder Daniel Palka seems to be on target for game action this weekend, after being out since Feb. 24 with a sore hamstring.

“It’s doing good,” Palka said Tuesday morning. “I ran the bases for about 30 minutes yesterday. I did some band work. Symptom free. So, I’m excited doing a little bit more today on defense and then come in tomorrow on the off-day, do a little bit more of the running program. I think we’ll see from there.”

Guyer not as close

Outfielder Brandon Guyer’s quest to earn a roster spot suffered a blow when the 33-year-old hurt his (right) throwing elbow on a throw in the team’s first infield-outfield drills of camp. Guyer is receiving treatment and is on a throwing program and taking part in hitting drills.

“My arm never felt so good coming into a spring training,” Guyer said. “Can’t explain why or what happened. Just a freak thing.”

“I’ve had a lot of injuries in my career. It’s part of the game, it happens. Have to put my energy into recovering as quickly as possible. That’s all you can do.”