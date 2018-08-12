Dylan Covey struggles again, White Sox lose to Cleveland

Dylan Covey of the White Sox pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning on August 12, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

If Dylan Covey is still auditioning to be a part of the future White Sox rotation, Sunday did not help his chances.

Covey allowed six runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings in the Sox’s 9-7 loss Sunday to Cleveland. During a four-run first, Covey allowed Melky Cabrera’s three-run home run and needed 28 pitches to get through the inning. The second didn’t go much better, as Covey gave up RBI singles to Jason Kipnis and Yandy Diaz.

The Sox did make things interesting.

Adam Engel made his third home run-stealing catch in a week when he leapt to grab Yonder Alonso’s drive to deep right center in the eighth. In the bottom of the inning, Engel homered off Adam Cimber. Then entering the bottom of the ninth trailing 9-3, the Sox scored four times and got to within 9-7 on Engel’s two-run triple. But Cody Allen struck out Nicky Delmonico and Yolmer Sanchez to end the game.

Sunday, though, was only a continuation of the issues for Covey, who has struggled badly other than May when he compiled a 2.38 ERA. He entered Sunday with a 5.32 second-half ERA and a 6.75 mark in August. He lost for the eighth time in his last nine decisions, and hasn’t won since beating Seattle on July 21.

“When he’s very effective he’s actually just trusting his stuff, keeping it in the zone, he’s hitting his spots and allowing the natural action of his pitches to work,” manager Rick Renteria said before the game. “He’s still evolving. I think he’s still a guy that’s gaining trust in himself. I do think he has confidence in himself.”

Despite those troubles – which have been especially acute in the fifth inning (10.45 ERA) – Renteria also said Covey is “still putting himself in a place” where the Sox see him “as a starter moving forward.”

“Every opportunity he gets right now is helping him build and understand what he’s capable of doing,” Renteria said. “We’ve seen him go through three, four innings where he’s really really good and all of a sudden it starts to falter a little bit. But we have to allow him to continue to do what he does and give him an opportunity to learn what he’s about.”

Of course, that’s the stage the Sox are as a whole.

They’re trying to learn which pieces should be a part of the future, and where they’d fit. That could mean having too players for one spot, or too many pitchers for a starting rotation. And when the time comes, that’s something the Sox will have to sort through.

“Some if it may just be, just because you might have seven starters and you go, gosh we only have room for five. Does one of them switch into the bullpen role, and things of that nature,” Renteria said. “All of them have to understand what they’re capable of doing in their different roles Some guys may not be as astute in a relief role as they are in a starting role. Those are going to be really good tough decisions for us to make. I think it’s a great problem for us to have as we’re moving forward, and I think we’ll always look for solutions to try to make it work.”

Renteria was right that would be a good problem to have, even if it feels far off after watching Covey and other starters work through their growing pains.

“I’m not really too concerned of how it ends up playing out,” Renteria said, “just that we have the possibility of a lot of good stuff happening as we move forward.”