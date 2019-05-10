Dylan Covey struggles early in White Sox’ loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO, ON - MAY 10: Dylan Covey #68 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch in the first inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. | Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

TORONTO — The rotation has been an issue for the White Sox all season, and Friday was no different.

In his second start of the season, right-hander Dylan Covey stumbled early in the Sox’ 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Covey said his mechanics felt off from from the get-go. After the Blue Jays grounded into a double play in the first inning, Covey walked back-to-back batters before giving up a three-run home run to Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk. Covey finished the inning retiring a Blue Jays batter.

In the second, Toronto outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit a leadoff home run off Covey, who is taking Carlos Rodon’s spot in the rotation. Rodon is out with left elbow inflammation and the Sox fear he could need Tommy John surgery.

Renteria believes Covey has made great strides since he returned from his brief minor-league stint with Class AAA Charlotte.

“He’s continued to work on the same thing, commanding the strike zone,” Renteria said. “But I think more than anything, time and experience has given him maybe greater perspective [and] a better understanding of what he can do.”

Covey — who walked five batters, including Justin Smoak three times — locked in for the rest of his outing, in which he allowed only three hits, while striking out three batters through 4⅔ innings.

“I trust my stuff,” Covey said. “Today’s just one of those days where it wasn’t really there for me … I didn’t have my best stuff. Two out walks hurt.”

Renteria is confident Covey has what it takes to be a mainstay in the rotation.

“He’s going to continue to get better, I believe,” Renteria said. “And we’ll continue to trust as time goes on that he’ll be able to eat us more innings.”

Covey’s subpar performance comes the night after Manny Banuelos allowed eight hits and five earned runs in 4⅓ innings against the Indians.

The pair of rough outings aren’t isolated. The Sox’ rotation has been inconsistent all season.

“All of them have different [issues],” Renteria said of the starting pitchers.

In 10 games this month, the starters have combined for a 6.54 ERA with 25 walks in 52⅓ innings.

The bullpen has made up for some of the rotation’s struggles. Four Sox relievers allowed just two hits in 3⅓ scoreless innings.

“In the tails of the season, there are two halves,” said reliever Aaron Bummer, who lately has been one of the more consistent arms in the bullpen. “The starters are going to pick up the bullpen guys, and then there’s sometimes where the reliever have to pick up the starters.

“It all kind of balances out in the end. But you have faith in the guys in front of you and behind you to get the jobs done, so at this time, you just go out there and do your job until someone takes you out of the game.”

While the rotation remains a work in progress, the Sox’ offense continued to put together strong at-bats. Jose Abreu hit a double in the first to send Yoan Moncada home. It was his 35th RBI this season, which ties him with Seattle’s Domingo Santana

Domingo Santana for most in the American League.

Tim Anderson also hit his seventh home run this season. It was a solo shot to left center field.

“We swung the bat well,” Renteria said. “We gave ourselves a chance to comeback, we just have to keep playing … If we play good defense and the pitching holds its own, it’s no secret in all cliche, good pitching, some timely hitting and defense is a good formula.”