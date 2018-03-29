Dylan Sikura excited, nervous and curious to make his Blackhawks debut

Dylan Sikura is a lousy roommate.

“I’m like a 10- or 15-alarm guy,” Sikura said with a laugh. “You ask my roommates, they get pretty annoyed hearing that little beep in the morning. But whatever gets me up.”

Sikura expected to have no such trouble for his pregame nap on Thursday — assuming he’d even be able to fall asleep. He had trouble sleeping Wednesday night, with his NHL debut looming the following day. Nap time, a critical part of just about every hockey player’s gameday routine, was in jeopardy.

“You wouldn’t be human without nerves,” Sikura said. “So I’m a little nervous. But I think I’m more excited than anything.”

Blackhawks rookie Alex DeBrincat has been showing Dylan Sikura the ropes this week. (Getty Images)

Sikura is the top prospect in the Blackhawks system, so his arrival adds some excitement and intrigue to the last five games of an otherwise lost season. He slotted in on the second line with Alex DeBrincat and Victor Ejdsell to form a new-look kid line. It’s the first game of Sikura’s career, the second of Ejdsell’s, and the 78th of DeBrincat’s, making the 20-year-old the cagey veteran of the group.

In fact, Sikura said DeBrincat has taken him “under his wing,” an unusual situation for the youngest guy on the roster. Sikura has been mostly hanging out at DeBrincat’s place since he arrived in Chicago earlier in the week.

“We’ve known each other for a few years — prospect camp and we went to Sweden together this year for a camp,” DeBrincat said. “I know him pretty well. These past few days we’ve become pretty good friends.”

The veterans have been quick to make Sikura feel at home, too. He’s worked out a couple of times off the ice with Jonathan Toews, who is still out with an upper-body injury. And Brent Seabrook, as he dos, officially anointed him a member of the Blackhawks by saddling him with a mildly obnoxious nickname — “Shakira.”

But Seabrook will be playing in his 1,000th game Thursday night. So naturally, Sikura has gravitated more toward DeBrincat.

“I don’t know if I’d call myself a veteran.” DeBrincat laughed. “When I came in here, there guys who took me under their wing, showed me around. I look to do the same with him, having known him for a little bit, and he doesn’t really know anyone else. So it’s good for him to really feel comfortable.”

Sikura has come a long way since being drafted in the sixth round, 178th overall, in the 2014 draft. He jumped to elite-prospect levels the past two seasons, with 21 goals and 57 points in 38 games as junior at Northeastern, and 22 goals and 54 points as a senior.

He’s as curious as everyone else to see how his skills translate to the bigger, faster NHL. So will the 20 friends and family members he’ll have at the game.

“Yeah, I’m excited to see what it’s like,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve been getting a feel for it out here, the first couple of days skating with the guys, just to kind of see where you for in. Winnipeg’s a good team, and it’ll be a good challenge.”

DeBrincat was in the same position way back in October.

“[There are] definitely nerves,” DeBrincat said. “It’s your dream your whole life to play in the NHL. The first few games are pretty nerve-wracking. You want to stay. Once you figure out you just need to stay calm and play your own game, it’s pretty easy to adapt.”

Then DeBrincat caught himself.

“Not easy, but once you get comfortable, you’re fine,” he said. “[We just need] to make him as comfortable as possible.”