Chris Long strips the ball from Derek Carr in the fourth quarter as the Eagles defeated the Raiders 19-10. | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Chris Long’s excuse for his mistake in Philadelphia’s 19-10 win over the Raiders Monday is comical.

The Eagles were hungry for a defensive play and Long almost served it up for them on a silver platter.

During the second half, Long sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on a third down. What Long didn’t realize was that he forced Carr to fumble and that the loose ball on the field was still live. Long proceeded to run toward the Eagles’ sidelines, while his teammates and opponents tried to pick up the loose ball.

Watch the play below:

Chris Long has been drinking all day like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/mTji28IUbT — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 26, 2017

Luckily Long’s momentary lapse didn’t affect the outcome of the game; it only added to the ugliness of the Eagles’ win.

Long issued an apology on Twitter Monday night and blamed his mistake on “too much Mountain Dew.”

I sincerely apologize to the city of Philadelphia for running away from a live ball. I was a bit confused as to there being a live ball. Obviously. Glad we could get off the field!!! Thanks for bringing it fans!!! Ugly win over a pretty loss!!! — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 26, 2017

Evidently I had too much Mountain Dew — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 26, 2017

I would’ve guessed too much eggnog and sugar cookies.

