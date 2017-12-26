Eagles defensive end Chris Long’s excuse for his mistake in Philadelphia’s 19-10 win over the Raiders Monday is comical.
The Eagles were hungry for a defensive play and Long almost served it up for them on a silver platter.
During the second half, Long sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on a third down. What Long didn’t realize was that he forced Carr to fumble and that the loose ball on the field was still live. Long proceeded to run toward the Eagles’ sidelines, while his teammates and opponents tried to pick up the loose ball.
Watch the play below:
Luckily Long’s momentary lapse didn’t affect the outcome of the game; it only added to the ugliness of the Eagles’ win.
Long issued an apology on Twitter Monday night and blamed his mistake on “too much Mountain Dew.”
I would’ve guessed too much eggnog and sugar cookies.
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney