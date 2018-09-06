Falcons-Eagles NFL season opener will start with Kevin Hart introduction

The Eagles and Falcons last met in the 2018 postseason. | Chris Szagola/AP Photo

The start of the 2018 NFL season rings in Thursday night with the defending champion Eagles taking on the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Beforehand, NBC will lead into the game with a 50-minute edition of “Football Night in America” including an introduction from Kevin Hart and an interview between Tony Dungy and Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson.

Coverage begins on NBC at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Hart, a Philadelphia native who bleeds green for the Eagles, “recounts the franchise’s heartbreaks through the years, discusses what defines one of the NFL’s most passionate and loyal fanbases, and relives Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII,” according to a release from NBC Sports.

Here’s a preview of the famous comedian’s introduction:

It hasn’t always been easy to bleed @eagles green in the City of Brotherly Love. Just ask native son @KevinHart4real. Tune in tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Eagles begin their road to a repeat on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/Xwl0gaBB6U — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 6, 2018

The game itself, which is slated to start at 7:20 p.m. CT, will pit two of the top teams in the NFC against each other in a marquee season-opening matchup and a rematch from the 2018 playoffs.

The Eagles are coming off that thrilling Super Bowl victory over the Patriots and have high expectations despite the challenges that often face defending champs. Nick Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, will start at quarterback while recent No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz remains in recovery mode.

They’ll be a tough matchup for the Falcons, who are coming off a 10-6 season that ended in the Divisional Round of the postseason against the Eagles. This rematch will be a chance for Atlanta to begin exacting revenge for its season ending prematurely nine months ago.

Here’s a rundown of the night’s schedule and how to watch the NFL Kickoff 2018 opener between the Eagles and Falcons.

How to watch Eagles vs. Falcons, Week 1

Time: Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. CT, kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Live stream: NBC Sports Live (or one of many third-party streaming services)