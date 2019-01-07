Eagles fans are sending money to ‘Cody Parkey’ via Venmo after Bears’ loss

Cody Parkey #1 of the Chicago Bears reacts after missing a field goal attempt in the final moments of their 15 to 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In an attempt to thank Cody Parkey for missing the Bears’ potential game-winning field goal, Eagles fans are sending the kicker money through Venmo.

The only problem? It’s unclear which account — if any — is actually his.

Moments after Parkey hit two posts in the process of missing a 43-yard field goal that resulted in the Eagles’ 16-15 victory, Philadelphia fans started sending money through Venmo to an account with the name “Cody Parkey.”

My brother sent Cody Parkey a payment on Venmo to thank him for missing the field goal. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/yYiscY1aTI — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 7, 2019

The account is unverified, so it could belong to the 26-year-old whom the Bears signed to a four-year, $15 million contract (with $9 million guaranteed) last offseason — or it could also be someone who is very fortunate to share the same name as him.

Either way, several scammers decided to cash in on this opportunity.

Shortly after it became apparent Eagles fans were basically giving away money, dozens more “Cody Parkey” Venmo accounts surfaced, including one named “double-doink.”

Random Eagles fans all started Venmo’ing Cody Parkey money for the missed FG so a ton of people created fake Cody Parkey Venmo accounts trying to get paid by random Eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/ohTvRZsYtd — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 7, 2019

To little surprise, people actually sent money to these random accounts.

Omg it’s actually working look at these morons. pic.twitter.com/MDw65vhvga — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 7, 2019

While Eagles fans are in the giving mood, Bears fans are looking for payback.

Some who apparently lost money wagering on the Bears are requesting money from the Parkey accounts.

Guess shooters gotta shot.