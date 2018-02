WATCH: Eagles fans in Philly went completely off the rails — and poles

Three weeks ago, an unruly Eagles fan punched a police horse during a playoff celebration. On Sunday, a fan ate horse poop after Philadelphia closed out New England 41-33 to win Super Bowl LII.

Nothing was off limits — convenience stores, hotel awnings, even light poles — as Eagles fans took to the street to whoop it up after seeing the Eagles fly to their first Super Bowl championship.

Here’s a roundup of the celebratory mayhem in Philly.

Philly is lit

PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uxiADLMmpa — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

Fireworks

Fly Eagles Fly

Philly fans jumping off the Ritz Carlton building pic.twitter.com/fV7GN9m6IM — ⚜️Asia Targaryen🐉 (@Asia__bee) February 5, 2018

There goes that idea

Philly fans getting wild in city streets as they celebrate the #Eagles first Super Bowl title. Awning at the Ritz collapses: https://t.co/0sP8W9vgSM pic.twitter.com/VOmZx1i64s — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 5, 2018

Food fight

Pole vaulting

Eagles fans jumping off the tope of poles like they are Jeff Hardy pic.twitter.com/m1qzkWuMyW — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) February 5, 2018

Car flipping

Nowhere in the Toyota Prius owners manual does it say it can withstand a Philly celebration pic.twitter.com/3gh5K0WoV5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

So much for the greased poles

They ripped the dang steeet poles out of the ground pic.twitter.com/af6ccASHTA — max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 5, 2018

Good luck finding Brady St.

This is why they grease the poles. Good luck finding an address in the city of Philadelphia today. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/mOAxJtBfuF — Derek Montilla (@Cap_Kaveman) February 5, 2018

Fan eats horse poop