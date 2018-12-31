Eagles QB Nick Foles to start against Bears on Sunday

When Nick Foles joined the Chiefs in August 2016, he didn’t have a car.

Matt Nagy, a Chiefs assistant who’d worked with Foles in the quarterback’s first stint with the Eagles, loaned him his until he got settled.

“He put my backrest back too far …” Nagy joked Monday. ”But he took good care of it.”

Sunday, Foles will be driving the Eagles’ offense. Coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that, despite suffering a rib injury in Sunday’s win against the Redskins, Foles will start Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against the Bears.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles passes during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. | Mark Tenally/AP photo

Foles, who emerged from his role as the Eagles’ backup last year to win Super Bowl MVP, is 4-1 as a starter this year. He’s won three-straight games — against the Rams, Texans and Redskins — since taking over for Carson Wentz, who hurt his back.

Sunday, he tied the NFL record for most consecutive completed passes, with 25, and eventually left with the injury.

“What he did last year in Philadelphia was a special deal,” Nagy said. “He had a lot of guys around him. Great coaches. Special players. …. I truly believe that good things happen to good people. And he’s the exact story of that last year.”