Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery thanks 2nd-grader for letter

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his first down reception during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been getting lots of support from fans after dropping a critical pass in the playoff game, including from a second grader who wrote him a supportive letter.

Jeffery decided to stop by Abigail Johnson’s classroom in West Chester on Thursday to thank her and her classmates at Sarah Starkweather Elementary for their kind words.

Abigail says she thinks he’s “an awesome player no matter what. It takes a lot of practice and courage to catch a ball.”

After Sunday’s loss against the New Orleans Saints, Jeffery said he let all his teammates and the city of Philadelphia down.

Abigail’s teacher, Alli Morris, says she had her students write to Jeffery after they talked about empathy and kindness.

She says they “wanted to boost him up after a tough loss.”