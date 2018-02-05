Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery taunts Patriots at airport

Alshon Jeffery made fun of the Patriots at the airport. | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is on cloud nine.

After helping the Eagles win their franchise’s first Super Bowl one year after he promised Chicago media that he’ll be a Super Bowl champion, Jeffery poked fun at the Patriots and their custom plane.

The Eagles were preparing to take off with their precious cargo — the Lombardi Trophy — at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Monday when their plane passed a familiar red, white and blue plane on the tarmac.

Jeffery posted a video on his Instagram story as the Eagles plane passed by their opponents.

“That is you. They still here. They thought they were going to do it, huh?” Jeffery is heard saying on the video.

He also attached a few eagle emojis as the cherry on top of his perfect troll video.

Watch it below:

Sorry Pats, Alshon Jeffrey says he owns your plane now (via @TheWorldof_AJ) pic.twitter.com/6ddlR5A1k5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 5, 2018

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney