Earl Thomas carted off field with leg injury in Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas left the team’s game against the Cardinals on a cart after suffering a leg injury in the fourth quarter. His left leg was put in an air cast while surrounded by teammates and Arizona players before he was carted off the field.

Thomas, one of the top defensive backs in the NFL, has been in a middle of an ongoing contract dispute with the Seahawks. He held out for much of training camp before deciding to return to the team for the regular season, but said on social media that its “disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten.”

On Sunday, it appeared that Thomas was making a certain gesture at someone while being carted off the field.

The six-time Pro Bowler had been seeking a new contract because he’s in the final year of a four-year, $40 million deal. He previously requested that the Seahawks either sign him to an extension or trade him to another team. It had been reported Sunday morning that Seattle was asking for two second-round picks for Thomas, a price that no team had been willing to meet yet.