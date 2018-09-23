Early exit leaves White Sox’ Rodon in foul mood

In a start Carlos Rodon couldn’t wait make to against the Cubs Sunday, one afforded him when manager Rick Renteria altered his rotation last week, the White Sox left-hander couldn’t finish the third inning.

Rodon got peppered for nine hits and was charged with six runs in the Sox 6-1 loss, and when Renteria had seen enough, Rodon reacted in a way that prompted Renteria to follow him into the clubhouse for a “father-son” type talk — somewhat harshly handing the ball to his manager without making eye contact.

Tweets during the game from Rodon’s wife suggested Rodon would have rather had someone other than Welington Castillo, catching him for the first time, behind the plate.

“As a pitcher in this game, it shouldn’t matter who is out there behind the plate catching the ball,” Rodon said. “I don’t think that’s really a big effect and I should be able to throw to anyone who is back there.”

Carlos Rodon throws against the Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

As Rodon said, “I got my butt whooped today.”

Seven of the first 11 Cubs to face him reached base. Daniel Murphy and Ben Zobrist led off the first with singles, Anthony Rizzo doubled in a run, and Albert Almora and David Bote knocked in two more runs with a single and infield out. Kyle Schwarber, a left-handed hitter, led off the second with 444-foot homer and Schwarber dealt Rodon the knockout blow with an RBI double that bounced off the fence in the third.

Enter Renteria, and exit a steamed Rodon (6-7, 3.61 ERA), who is 0-4 with a 6.90 ERA over his last five starts.

“It’s something I probably should work on, harnessing the frustration and the emotion,” Rodon said.

“As a competitor you want to stay out there. But I’m not going to lie to you, the right move was made to bring in another arm. I just wasn’t getting it done. Me being the competitor I want to stay out there. He’s not wrong. He’s right. It’s his decision.”

As Renteria pointed out, Castillo guided four relievers to “six zeros” so the catcher wasn’t the issue in his view. He talked to his pitcher right away.

“Yeah, he’s upset because he’s trying to do well, especially against the Cubbies,” Renteria said.

“When those guys are out there and they have a particular action or you see body language, they’re the ones competing. I understand it. One has to be the parent, one is the child, you have to understand it, you take into account everything that’s going on, you talk to them about it, you explain to them who the enemy is and who the enemy isn’t, bring it back into perspective, very calmly and very succinctly. We had a really good conversation, and he’s fine. He’ll be ready for his next outing.”

Which will be his last one, Saturday against the Twins.

“I just haven’t been throwing it well and the results aren’t there,” Rodon said. “Hopefully this last start I have it all comes together and I can build off that going into next season.”

This and that

The Sox’ second sellout crowd of the season, 39,449, came the day after the first one. The Cubs won both games after the Sox took the series opener before 34,027 Friday.

*First-round draft choice Nick Madrigal will visit Monday and meet the media.

*Kanye West, with son Saint, were surprise guests to throw out the first pitch.