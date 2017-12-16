Early takeaways: Bears defense hanging tough vs. Matthew Stafford

DETROIT — Random thoughts and observations while covering the Bears’ Week 15 matchup against the Lions at Ford Field.

FIRST QUARTER

1. A 6-0 hole against the Lions? The Bears should be happy to take it after only having the ball for four minutes, 12 seconds in the first quarter.

2. Catch the ball Kendall Wright … and stop comparing yourself and the Bears’ receivers to Antonio Brown.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass vs. the Bears on Saturday. (AP)

3. It’s never a good sign when special-teamer Sherrick McManis is featured as a blitzer. Yet, there he was for the second week in a row. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford made McManis miss with a spin move and found tight end Eric Ebron for a 19-yard completion on third down to extend their first drive.

4. Second-year safety Deiondre’ Hall was inactive. He wasn’t on the injury report before the game. So why did the Bears activate him off injured reserve again? One would think that the Bears would want to get their young safety some playing playing time after he missed most of the season with a hamstring injury. Hall played only one defensive snap last week against the Bengals.