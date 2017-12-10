Early takeaways: Bears run wild against banged-up Bengals

CINCINNATI — Random thoughts and observations while covering the Bears’ Week 14 matchup against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

SECOND QUARTER

1.

FIRST QUARTER

Bears coach John Fox and Bengals coach Marvin Lewis talk before their game on Sunday. (Getty)

1. Second-year safety Deon Bush is active after sitting out last week with an ankle injury, but veteran Chris Prosinski started his second game in a row since being signed on Nov. 30. It’s just another reminder that coach John Fox and his staff are concerned more about wins than developing young players for the future.

1(b). Bush later replaced Prosinski in the first quarter. He was in coverage when receiver Brandon LaFell scored a 14-yard touchdown, though it could have been the result of a miscommunication in the secondary.

2. The Bengals are bad … and banged up. Five starters are out: linebackers Nick Vigil and Vontaze Burfict, cornerbacks Drew Kirkpatrick and Adam Jones (placed on injured reserve on Saturday) and safety Shawn Williams. Defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow started in place of star Geno Atkins (toe), too.

2(b). So the Bears better be able to run the ball like they did with backs Jordan Howard (21-yard touchdown) and Tarik Cohen on their first drive.

3. Did Mike Nugent seriously miss an extra point? The curse of Robbie Gould lives on.

(The Bengals cut Nugent last year after his missed six point-after attempts.)

4. The apathy for the Bears in Chicago is real. And the same apparently can be said about the Bengals in Cincinnati. I took this picture several minutes before kickoff.