Early takeaways: Vikings strong up front, take 7-0 lead in first quarter

MINNEAPOLIS — Random thoughts and observations while covering the Bears’ season finale against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

1. The Vikings had a seven-play, 70-yard scoring drive on their first possession. They overpowered the Bears. It was playoff-bound team vs. one about to make a coaching change.

2. Fun fact: Mitch Trubisky won’t be targeting Josh Bellamy next year.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws a pass against the Vikings. (AP)

3. Another week, another position for Cody Whitehair because of all the injuries up front. He started at left guard after starting at right guard against the Browns. He’s the MVP of the Bears’ oft-shuffled offensive line this year.

4. The official game-time temperature is minus-28 degrees because of the wind chill. Good thing the game is indoors.