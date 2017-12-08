Eddie Goldman, Pernell McPhee among Bears defenders doubtful Sunday

The Bears are likely to play Sunday without three starting defenders: nose tackle Eddie Goldman (hip), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) did not practice Friday and are doubtful for the Bengals game.

“Part of adjusting is finding the back-ups and getting them schooled up to play and function in your system,” Fox said.

The Bears could play a healthy Deon Bush for Prosinski, who they signed off the street last week, though coaches said they were pleased with the veteran’s performance.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) is questionable after being limited in practice.