One year ago to the day, Eddie Jackson was being carted off the field with a broken leg, ending his senior season at Alabama.
Exactly a year later, the Bears’ rookie safety was etching his name in the NFL records books.
First, Jackson scooped up a fumbled-pitch in the first quarter by the Panthers and scampered 75 yards to put the Bears ahead 6-0.
Then in the second quarter, Jackson grabbed a tipped ball by Prince Amukamara and raced 76 yards down the sideline for the Bears’ second score.
The two defensive TD returns for 75-plus yards in one game was something that had never been done in NFL history.
Jackson’s record-setting touchdowns led the Bears (3-4) to a 17-3 victory over the Panthers (4-3) — and a much happier Oct. 22 than a year ago.