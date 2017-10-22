Bears’ Eddie Jackson makes NFL history

Bears safety Eddie Jackson had two defensive touchdown returns for more than 75 yards on Sunday, something that has never been done in an NFL game. (Getty Images)

One year ago to the day, Eddie Jackson was being carted off the field with a broken leg, ending his senior season at Alabama.

I just want to say thank you to everyone for checking on me and all the prayers all I know is how to bounce back…God Is In Control💯🙏🏾RTR!! — Eddie Jackson (@EJackson_4) October 23, 2016

Exactly a year later, the Bears’ rookie safety was etching his name in the NFL records books.

First, Jackson scooped up a fumbled-pitch in the first quarter by the Panthers and scampered 75 yards to put the Bears ahead 6-0.

Then in the second quarter, Jackson grabbed a tipped ball by Prince Amukamara and raced 76 yards down the sideline for the Bears’ second score.

The two defensive TD returns for 75-plus yards in one game was something that had never been done in NFL history.

Eddie Jackson is the 1st player in @NFLhistory with multiple 75+ yard defensive TDs (FR-TD or INT-TD) in the same game pic.twitter.com/asuUBRvNmo — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) October 22, 2017

Jackson’s record-setting touchdowns led the Bears (3-4) to a 17-3 victory over the Panthers (4-3) — and a much happier Oct. 22 than a year ago.