Eddie Jackson’s dream-like performance puts Bears’ D on another level

Leonard Floyd saw it coming.

“I told [Eddie Jackson] I had a dream last night, that he just balled out today,” Floyd, the Bears second-year outside linebacker, said. “And he went out and did it.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, the idea of a Bears defensive back getting a takeaway — let alone scoring a touchdown off of one — would be ridiculed as a dream. On Sunday, it was celebrated as one. And the Bears defense has earned the right to dream even bigger than that after Jackson’s two return touchdowns highlighted a second consecutive grand performance in a 17-3 victory over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

“We’re definitely trying to change the culture,” Floyd said. “We’re trying to wake the city up, bring the city back to loving the Chicago Bears. And we’re going to keep fighting, keep going out and executing. And looking forward to next Sunday.”

Bears rookie safety Eddie Jackson scores on a 76-yard interception return in the second quarter. He also scored on a 75-yard fumble return in the first quarter as the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 17-3 on Sunday at Soldier Field.

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if Sunday’s performance was a watershed moment for a defense that hopes to rank among the NFL’s elite or a short-lived burst of excellence that serves as a reminder of how effective the Bears defense could have been. But for now, it’s a pretty good place to start.

• Jackson’s 75-yard fumble return and 76-yard interception return for touchdowns in the first half gave the Bears three defensive touchdowns in the past two games. In fact, in victories over the Ravens and Panthers, the Bears’ defense has scored more points (21) than it has allowed (12).

“This is probably one of the best performances I’ve been around as a defensive player,” said cornerback Prince Amukamara, whose defection led to Jackson’s interception and touchdown return. “But we know there’s more for us to get out there. They had over 20 first downs. It’s great that we know we can get better.”

• In a testament to the Bears’ balance on defense, six players had a hand in five sacks of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton — Danny Trevathan set an early tone with a sack on the Panthers’ second play from scrimmage. Floyd, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman/Mitch Unrein and Pernell McPhee also had sacks.

“Dogs, man. We’re playing like dogs,” McPhee said. “We’re playing like animals. We’re playing like maniacs. And we deserve to play like that, because it’s been a long time coming.”

• As Amukamara noted, the defense wasn’t perfect — the Panthers converted 6-of-15 third-down situations, including third-and-15 and third-and-13. But the Bears rose up in key moments. On a fourth-and-two at the Bears 25-yard line with 6:33 left in the third quarter and the Bears leading 14-3, the Panthers went for the first down. Newton hesitated on a sneak, waiting for an opening that never came. Eddie Goldman, with help from Jonathan Bullard and Danny Trevathan, stopped him for a one-yard gain and the Bears’ regained possession.

That’s how hot the Bears’ defense is right now. Offenses are going right at their strength when they’re on a roll. As good as Newton is, that’s almost making it too easy.

“Literally I just came off the ball,” Goldman said, “and waited, waited and I saw him and I tackled him.”

When Newton drove the Panthers 68 yards to the Bears 15 in the final 66 seconds of the first half, the Panthers committed a false start, ending the half. Amukamara’s deflection that led to Jackson’s interception wasn’t just a random break, but the byproduct of good preparation.

“Coach Ed Donatell put in our tip-sheet, ‘Hey, two-by-two, wide split … expect the slant. And I recognized that formation,” Amukamara said. “He ran that route. I put my hand where his hand was, and glad Eddie made the play.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com