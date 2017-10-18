Eddie Olczyk returns to the broadcast booth for Hawks-Blues

ST. LOUIS — Everywhere Eddie Olczyk turned Wednesday morning at Scottrade Center, there was a handshake or a fist-bump or a hug waiting. A few nice words, a few jokes. It wasn’t exactly a normal morning skate in that regard, but it was more normal than usual because Olczyk was there.

“Guys busting chops, just a lot of well-wishes,” Olczyk said. “I’m overwhelmed with everybody. It’s the best medicine that I’ve had in a long time, and it feels really good.”

Olczyk will serve as the color analyst alongside his longtime partner Doc Emrick for Wednesday night’s Blackhawks-Blues game on NBC Sports Network, his first game since he was diagnosed with colon cancer in August. He’ll also do Thursday’s home game against the Oilers for NBC Sports Chicago. Beyond that, both the national and local networks have told Olczyk that whenever he feels up to do a game, he’s welcome to drop in.

“If I’m feeling good on a Saturday night and there’s a Hawk game on Sunday, [they said] if you want to come in, you do the game,” Olczyk said. “The next two weeks are probably going to be rough, but maybe the Montreal game [on Nov. 5] would be another one that would be on the calendar.”

Olczyk has popped by the United Center a few times since training camp began, but his every-other-week chemotherapy sessions have made for some very difficult stretches.

“It’s great, great news,” Joel Quenneville said of Olczyk’s return. “Nice to see some progression there. We think about him every day and we’ve had the pleasure of having him come by a couple of times and having him be here today doing a game, a road game, is great to know. But he’s got a tough battle ahead of him and he’s doing everything he can to fight it and we support him every single day.”

Olczyk has spent much of his post-playing days in support of youth hockey. But he has a new focus now.

“People are concerned, they want to know, they want to learn,” Olczyk said. “My goal for this, not just tonight but for the rest of my life, is to help just one person recognize that, hey, if you feel something, say something. Whatever it is. Inspire somebody that way.”

