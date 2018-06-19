Eddie Olczyk to make weekly appearances on ESPN 1000 with David Kaplan

There’s a familiar face that will now keep radio host David Kaplan company twice a week on ESPN’s “Kap & Co.”

Eddie Olczyk, the top TV analyst for the Blackhawks and NBC Sports, will be joining Kaplan as a cohost during the 9 a.m. to noon show on ESPN Radio WMVP AM 1000, according to Robert Feder. Olczyk, who is a Chicago native and former Hawks star, will be on two days a week — generally Mondays and Fridays, Feder reported.

“To work with Kap, who is a great friend and a media legend in our city, will be challenging and a lot of fun,” Olczyk, 51, said in a statement. “I cannot wait to join him.”

Kaplan tweeted that the feeling was mutual.

So excited to have Edzo with us! He is awesome! https://t.co/fyx8Awgv3k — David Kaplan (@thekapman) June 19, 2018

The new gig brings a new start to Olczyk after he endured one of the hardest years of his life.

After being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer last August, Olczyk underwent several rounds of chemotherapy, which kept him out of the broadcast booth for most of the season.

But at the end of his final chemo session in March, Olczyk told the Sun-Times he was ready to bounce back.

“I traded in six months of hell for 50 more years,” Olczyk said. “I think I’d make a pretty good general manager if I can make that trade. And there’s no cap restrictions on that.”