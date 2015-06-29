Eddie Vedder headlines Cubs charity event

The fourth annual Hot Stove, Cool Music Chicago benefit concert will feature Pearl Jam singer and Chicago native Eddie Vedder.

On July 9 at Wrigleyville’s Metro, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein, Hall of Fame baseball writer Peter Gammons and Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper will share the stage with musicians and help raise money for Epstein’s Foundation To Be Named Later.

The lineup includes Jimmy Chamberlin (Smashing Pumpkins), John Stirratt (Wilco), Daxx Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Jennifer Hall, Matt Spiegel and Curt Morrison (Tributosaurus), Freda Love Smith (Blake Babies, Mysteries of Life), Jake Smith (Mysteries of Life), Gerald Dowd, Jason Narducy (Split Single, Bob Mould) and more.

“The foundation is grateful for the incredible generosity of the musicians, sponsors and fans who dedicate their time, effort, energy and most importantly, their passion to help us provide opportunities for Chicago youth by supporting the organizations that work tirelessly as their advocates,” said Epstein. “We’ve collectively raised more than $6 million and look forward to increasing that total this year through another great night of music, baseball and giving back.”

The Foundation To Be Named Later was started in 2005 by Paul Epstein, twin brother of Theo Epstein, and has given more than $6 million in donations to more than 200 nonprofit organizations in the Chicago and Boston area.

The Hot Stove, Cool Music show will be presented by the Chicago Trading Company.