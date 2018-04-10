Efren Navarro called up from Iowa as Anthony Rizzo goes on Cubs’ 10-day DL

The Cubs on Tuesday officially put first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list, just ahead of their postponed home opener.

Rizzo has been dealing with a sore lower back since early last week. The Cubs say Rizzo has not suffered a setback; after determining he would not play Tuesday, they opted to go with a short-term replacement to assure no more games playing short-handed.

The move was backdated to Friday, making Rizzo eligible to return Monday for the opener of a three-game series against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

In the corresponding move, they called up first baseman Efren Navarro from Class AAA Iowa. Navarro, 31, has played 153 games over parts of five seasons with the Angels and Tigers, hitting .230 with three homers.

Rizzo

The Cubs had played short-handed since Rizzo was scratched from the lineup Friday in Milwaukee, with backup catcher Victor Caratini taking over first-base duties.

Rizzo has typically dealt once or twice a year with tightness in his upper back, usually costing him no more than two days. This time it was the lower back, and it locked up worse early last week, he said.

He said he first experienced the pain during the game in Cincinnati last Monday, then after two days off felt well enough to play through lingering soreness Thursday. But it worsened overnight.