Eight-man rotation will keep Blackhawks blue line in flux

Jan Rutta signed with the Blackhawks because he knew they needed right-handed defensemen. Cody Franson signed with the Hawks because he knew they needed some experience. Jordan Oesterle signed with the Hawks because he knew they just flat-out needed defensemen.

Well, now the Hawks have defensemen. Eight of them, to be exact. Five of whom can play the right side. And it’s up to Joel Quenneville to decide who’s in the lineup every night.

“Their play will probably be a factor in that,” Quenneville said before Thursday’s season-opener against the Penguins. “We’d like to get everyone involved as early as possible.”

That’s easier said than done. Quenneville has carried eight defensemen in the past, with the likes of Michael Kostka and Sheldon Brookbank, or Kyle Cumiskey and David Rundblad battling for playing time. It rarely lasts long, because it’s hard to keep everyone happy and in a rhythm.

Jan Rutta passes the pack against Columbus forward Artemi Panarin in a preseason game on Sept. 19. (AP Photo)

Quenneville doesn’t like changing his lineup after a win, so if the team gets hot, a couple of guys get cold.

“Whether it’s a young guy or an old guy, everyone wants to play,” Quenneville said. “It’s not just the guys out of the lineup, but the guys who are playing want to play more, and they feel they’ll be better with more ice time, as well. There will be a lot of watching the pairs, how compatible they are with one another, how they’re progressing as a tandem, and [then] making a decision on who’s going to play. You can’t forecast it. Just let evolve.”

Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook are reunited on the top pairing for now, and obviously they’re in the lineup every night. Michal Kempny and Connor Murphy form the second pairing. Against the Penguins, Gustav Forsling and Rutta will be the third pairing, while Oesterle and Franson will be healthy scratches.

Unlike in previous eight-man rotations, there’s no obvious scratch each night, no Michal Rozsival-like veteran just hanging around for depth. Every night, a capable pairing will be sidelined.

“We’ve got eight defensemen and we feel they all can play,” Quennevile said.

Of course, the Hawks want quality more than quantity on the back end. And with four first- or second-year players fighting for significant playing time, the blue line is the biggest question mark on the team by far. And it’s a big reason why expectations for the Hawks are tempered around the league.

Franson said that’s simply more motivation to succeed.

“You look at what everybody said about Pittsburgh’s ‘D’ last year — there’s some quality guys on that blue line that never seem to get the credit they deserve,” Franson said. “Those guys did a hell of a job for Pittsburgh last year. If that’s what people are saying about us, we’ll gladly welcome that challenge.”

